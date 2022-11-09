United Supermarkets donates to The Salvation Army

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $10,000. That’s what the Salvation Army received from United Supermarkets on Tuesday.

Team members with United Supermarkets joined with representatives from The Salvation Army to recognize a donation of $10,000 to the organization.

“This generous donation from United Supermarkets has allowed the Salvation Army to continue its service to those who are hungry in our community,” Major Joe Burton, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, said. “It is a great blessing and an honor to serve in this community with partners such as United Supermarkets.”

The Salvation Army will reportedly complete both a walk-in freezer and cooler for food storage, which will allow the organization to better serve the Wichita Falls community.

United Supermarkets has been a longtime supporter of The Salvation Army across its communities in Texas. As the holiday season approaches, United officials said they realize that the need will continue to be high.

