Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

United Supermarkets donates to The Salvation Army

The donation will allow the organization to better serve the Wichita Falls community.
The donation will allow the organization to better serve the Wichita Falls community.(United Supermarkets)
By Spencer Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $10,000. That’s what the Salvation Army received from United Supermarkets on Tuesday.

Team members with United Supermarkets joined with representatives from The Salvation Army to recognize a donation of $10,000 to the organization.

“This generous donation from United Supermarkets has allowed the Salvation Army to continue its service to those who are hungry in our community,” Major Joe Burton, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, said. “It is a great blessing and an honor to serve in this community with partners such as United Supermarkets.”

The Salvation Army will reportedly complete both a walk-in freezer and cooler for food storage, which will allow the organization to better serve the Wichita Falls community.

United Supermarkets has been a longtime supporter of The Salvation Army across its communities in Texas. As the holiday season approaches, United officials said they realize that the need will continue to be high.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
2022 General Election results for Texoma
2022 General Election results for Texoma
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election

Latest News

There was a large turnout overall.
Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade
Big Country Veterans is a nonprofit that provides support to veteran’s who served and those who...
Herb Easley Motors presents check to Big Country Veterans
Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area
"It really is going to be wonderful for our children."
Southside Youth Senter receives 500 new books from donation