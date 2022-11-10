2022 Iowa Park VFD Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department’s Lighted Christmas Parade is happening on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Lineup is at 6 p.m. and the parade will wind its way through downtown Iowa Park starting at 6:30 p.m. It will then stop at the library, and Santa will get off of the parade and activate the lights, have some cookies and take pictures with the kids.

The proceeds of the event will benefit a program that provides Christmas gifts to kids who may not be able to have gifts.

The theme this year is “Christmas Matinee” and celebrates everyone’s favorite Christmas movies. Many area fire departments take part in the parade, as well as businesses, organizations and sports teams.

