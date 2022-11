2022 National Signing Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the Texoma athletes that signed on National Signing Day on Wednesday!

Holliday:

- Addison Lindemann (Midwestern State University, softball)

- Sydney Linn (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, softball)

- Jaycee Lyons (Midwestern State University, cross country & track)

- Katy Jo Piper (Oklahoma Baptist University, basketball)

- Makayla Smith (Ottawa University, golf)

Iowa Park:

- Abby Dowell (Boise State, softball)

- Paige Gallegos (Midwestern State University, softball)

- Madi Fulfer (Nicholls State University, softball)

- Cat Prisock (Lubbock Christian University, softball)

Windthorst:

- Zeke Mayo (Cameron University, baseball)

