Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Active shooter exercise to close roads on Nov. 16

The exercise will involve multiple agencies.
The exercise will involve multiple agencies.(Source: MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

City officials said this exercise will happen at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School at 2500 Grant Street from 8 a.m. to about noon. Streets around this area will be closed for the exercise.

The exercise will involve multiple agencies, including law enforcement, first responders, WFISD and United Regional Health Care System.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area for their own safety. For more information, you can call (940) 763-0820 or (940) 761-6870.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
2022 General Election results for Texoma
2022 General Election results for Texoma
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election

Latest News

The donation will now be distributed to the community.
Land O’Lakes donates 20K pounds of food to WFAFB
Winfield United held a ground breaking event Wednesday morning.
Winfield United to expand in Wichita Falls
Each teacher also received a $3,000 monetary gift from the West Foundation this year.
30 WFISD teachers given West Teaching Excellence Award
The suspect's bond was set at $250,000.
16-year-old faces capital murder charge