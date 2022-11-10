Active shooter exercise to close roads on Nov. 16

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

City officials said this exercise will happen at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School at 2500 Grant Street from 8 a.m. to about noon. Streets around this area will be closed for the exercise.

The exercise will involve multiple agencies, including law enforcement, first responders, WFISD and United Regional Health Care System.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area for their own safety. For more information, you can call (940) 763-0820 or (940) 761-6870.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.