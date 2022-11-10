Email City Guide
BIG Changes on the Way

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be the last of the mild fall weather days for a while as a strong storm system changes our weather pattern. Highs on Thursday will reach the middle 70s in most places with a little breeze out of the southeast. Thunderstorm chances show up late in the day and Thursday evening. These will mainly be below severe limits. North winds increase behind the front, driving temperatures down for Friday and this weekend. Highs on Friday may struggle to get out of the 40s and by Saturday morning we’ll be in the 20s. This will lead to a killing freeze, indicating the end of the growing season in Texoma. The chilly weather sticks around into next week with more rain chances.

