Christ Academy volleyball wins 3rd consecutive state title

Congratulations to the Christ Academy volleyball team!
(Christ Academy)
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Christ Academy volleyball team won its 3rd consecutive state title on Thursday.

They played Heritage School in Waco, and won the sets 25-17, 25-18 and 25-21. The victory is head coach Sara Lindemann’s 5th overall title since 2012.

“What makes Christ Academy volleyball different from every other 1A program is high levels of expectations and high levels of performance,” Lindemann said. “It’s a championship culture created over many years, and we have a lineage of phenomenal players to come out of Christ Academy that propels the next generation of athletes to rise to the challenge.”

The Christ Academy Lady Warriors were undefeated in the TAPPS 1A district season, which landed them as the Area champions going into the playoff season.

Congratulations to the Lady Warriors!

