City of Vernon names new chief of police

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon announced Wednesday the appointment of its new chief of police.

Wayne Hodges was named to the role. City officials said he has over 20 years of experience with the Vernon Police Department, serving as a police officer, police corporal, school resource officer, patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, police lieutenant and police captain.

Hodges has reportedly spent over 23 years serving the community in law enforcement through Vernon PD and the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office.

The move comes after former Vernon Chief of Police Randy Agan announced his retirement via a Facebook post on Oct. 11, 2022.

