Deals for Veterans Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Numerous local restaurants will be offering specials for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 1, as a way to say thank you for the sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty service members.

See the full list below:

Applebee’s is offering all veterans and active duty military members a free entrée from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Chilis is offering a free meal from a select menu for veterans and active military

Cotton Patch is offering a free chicken fried steak entrée or chicken fried chicken entrée to veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11 (must present valid military ID)

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake to veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11.

Denny’s is offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon for veterans and military personnel

Golden Corral is hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14, where anyone who has served or is currently serving in the military can enjoy a special thank-you dinner

Hooters is offering veterans or active-duty military members (must present proof of service or a military ID) a free dinner entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (with a purchase of a beverage and dine-in only) on Nov. 11

Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses

Red Lobster is offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw to all veterans, active-duty military and reservists.

Schlotzky’s is offering free chips and a drink with the purchase of an entrée to all veterans and active-duty service members from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30.

Texas Roadhouse will be handing out dinner vouchers in the parking lot of each location on Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Red Robin is offering veterans and active-duty military, who are Red Robin Royalty members, a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering veterans and active military who dine in with Buffalo Wild Wings a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

IHOP is offering veterans a complimentary Red, White and Blue pancake combo on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.