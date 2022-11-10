1 dead, multiple injured in wreck on Loop 11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emergency services are working a deadly wreck at Loop 11 and Northwest Drive.

The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed one person was killed and three others were injured in the crash. A witness reportedly told police that a Cadillac was coming across Loop 11 eastbound when it was hit by a Ford Escape coming northbound on Loop 11.

Police said a woman was ejected from the Cadillac and killed. A child was also ejected, but police said they lived and were taken to a hospital.

Another woman from the Cadillac was also hospitalized, along with the man driving the Ford Escape.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

