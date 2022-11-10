Judge Woody Gossom speaks on new Wichita County judge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The votes are in and Jim Johnson was elected Tuesday as the new Wichita County Judge.

Current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom will remain in power through Jan. 1, 2023, and then Johnson will be sworn in.

Gossom believes the county will be in good hands after he’s gone. He said after being county judge since 1999, he’s learned the most important thing about the position is being for the people.

Gossom said before he decided he would retire, he was considering running for re-election - but he didn’t see anyone come forward that he believed had the county’s best interest in mind. After learning that Johnson was looking to run, that changed.

“I think Jim Johnson is an intelligent young man, an honorable man,” Gossom said. “He has a great heart and cares for people. I think he will bring from his experience both at the congressional level and at the state legislative level, he’ll bring new things, new approaches, new avenues.”

There are four new county-wide elected officials and while Gossom believes some might have more learning to do than others, he feels they are all good people and will be good for the county.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.