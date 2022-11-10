Land O’Lakes donates 20K pounds of food to WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you like mac-n-cheese? How about 20,000 pounds worth? That’s how much was donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday.

That donation was made by company Land O’Lakes and will now be distributed to those in the community.

“During this time of year, it’s even better because there are so many families that are in need and a donation such as this by a company this is investing so much in Wichita Falls is really a blessing to the community and the 12 counties we serve,” David O’Neil, WFAFB director of philanthropy, said.

The next food bank mobile pantry is taking place Thursday at the City View Baptist Church located on Old Iowa Park Road. They will be giving out food from 2-4 p.m.

