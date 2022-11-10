Email City Guide
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says

A woman and her newborn were found dead at a South Carolina home, authorities said.
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Nov. 10, 2022
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after two bodies were found inside a home Wednesday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a house on Saw Mill Road around 8:34 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a missing woman, WHNS reported.

Upon arrival, deputies found the bodies of the woman reported missing and her newborn.

Tyler Wilkins faces charges in connection with the deaths, authorities said.
Tyler Wilkins faces charges in connection with the deaths, authorities said.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said 21-year-old Tyler Wilkins was taken into custody and remains in the Greenville County Detention Center for alleged unlawful conduct towards a child and child abuse.

Investigators said they learned that he failed to seek medical attention for a “recently born fetus” inside the home.

Wilkins is awaiting a bond hearing.

More charges could be filed based on the outcome of the woman and baby’s autopsies, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

