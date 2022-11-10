Email City Guide
Southern Grit Advocacy brings awareness to human trafficking

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community members came together Thursday morning to enjoy Breakfast with the Mayor, hosted by Southern Grit Advocacy to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Studies show Texas has the second-highest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S. That is why they wanted to raise awareness because although most people may believe that human trafficking won’t happen to them or someone they know, it is a real possibility.

Southern Grit Advocacy and Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana want to emphasis that Wichita Falls and surrounding areas are not immune to these dangers. They want community members to help spread awareness and educate their friends and families on the dangers of human trafficking.

“I want to make sure that we educate our young children, educate your own family members,” Santellana said. “We had the ISD here, make sure they educate the students, that it is not just picked up at the mall or snatching somebody at the parking lot. It could happen as simple as somebody being groomed online and then you don’t see that person again and they get sent off into sex trafficking. The advocacy part for me is a big part but the education is a bigger part.”

Southern Grit Advocacy has been and will continue to work with the community on spreading awareness and education about human trafficking.

Southern Grit Advocacy brings awareness to human trafficking
