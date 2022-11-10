Storm chances return Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, we will have a high of 74 with overcast skies. However, a strong cold front will arrive Thursday evening. This cold front will cause temperatures to fall into the 40s and 50s. This cold front will have a few showers and thunderstorms with it. If we see any severe weather, hail and high winds will be the primary threats.

Our Friday high will be only 50, with a low of 27. The wind Friday will be strong out of the north at 20 to 30 mph, resulting in a wind chill. Many places in Texoma may likely see their first freeze of the season this weekend.

