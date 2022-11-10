Email City Guide
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts awards ceremony

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday morning at the law enforcement center.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke presented those awards by introducing each of the recipients and explaining why they are recieving the award.

Some awards were given for saving a life, others for years of service and more. Deputy Sheriff Johnny Routon won three awards and he said he loves what he does whether he gets recognition for it or not.

“I absolutely fell in love with it, the flashing lights and all that stuff, but it’s turned into more than just the flashing lights,” Routon said. “It’s actually getting out there and seeing the difference that we do make and I absolutely love interacting with the community one on one and talk to people.”

Routon said he’d like to stay working in the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for the rest of his career and eventually become a supervisor. Duke said he’s proud of every single person who earned an award on Wednesday and he believes that people that do their job and do it well need to be awarded for it.

