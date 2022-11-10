Winfield United to expand in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Winfield United held a ground breaking event Wednesday morning as they are expanding their business of Land O’Lakes in Wichita Falls.

Already one of America’s premier food companies, this new facility will provide all of Texas and most of Oklahoma’s production of Land O’Lakes products.

This is a multi-million dollar project that is expected to have a huge economic impact in Wichita Falls. The cost to do the project is being put back into the community by hiring local companies to build the facility and then they will hire at least eight employees once the facility is up and running.

“We are getting ready to put a 100,000 square foot distribution center in here that will cover all of Texas and about 2/3 of Oklahoma,” Heath Gholson, Winfield United area operations manager, said.

Winfield United is the agricultural services business of Land O’Lakes, and after 70 years of being a pillar in the Wichita Falls community, they are expanding their business at the Wichita Falls business park.

“This is going to be a huge economic move,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “Anytime you have somebody that is going to bring in more jobs and inject cash, just the construction project itself, hiring subcontractors, local architects and engineers, all that helps right off the bat. Leo Lane was talking about a $12 million economic impact just from the construction.”

“The city has to grow,” Leo Lane, Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation president, said. “This means a better quality of life, better tax base. It funds the whole economic engine of the community.”

Winfield United has five operations across Texas and Oklahoma, but they said the roots they have within Wichita Falls is the reason why they chose to expand here.

“Geographically, it really makes sense for us but there is also a couple of other things,” Gholson said. “One is we have had a very good workforce here already to start out with our foundation on. The second thing is from a community standpoint, just how Wichita Falls aligns with Winfield and Land O’Lakes.”

Winfield United is going to start construction on the new facility later this month and they anticipate that the facility will be up and running by August of 2023.

