Temps look to remain cold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday’s high will be only 44, with a low of 26. The NWS has issued a freeze warning for everyone in Texoma until Saturday morning. The wind Friday will be strong out of the north at 20 to 30 mph, resulting in a wind chill in the 30s. Many places in Texoma may likely see their first freeze of the season this weekend.

Saturday, we will have a high of 52 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 27 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 55 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, rain chances return to the forecast as our next frontal system moves into the area.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.