Temps look to remain cold

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday’s high will be only 44, with a low of 26. The NWS has issued a freeze warning for everyone in Texoma until Saturday morning.  The wind Friday will be strong out of the north at 20 to 30 mph, resulting in a wind chill in the 30s. Many places in Texoma may likely see their first freeze of the season this weekend.

Saturday, we will have a high of 52 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 27 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 55 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, rain chances return to the forecast as our next frontal system moves into the area.

