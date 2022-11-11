Email City Guide
Turning Cold

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front blasts through this evening with north winds and a big drop in temperatures especially into Friday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s by morning and hold there and slowly fall into the 30s by Friday evening. There will be a few scattered storms tonight with clouds and at least light drizzle or showers into Friday. Any rain should be gone by Friday evening with clearing skies and temperatures falling into the 20s by Saturday morning. Another shot of rain and chilly weather arrives early next week.

Turning Much Much Colder
BIG Changes on the Way
