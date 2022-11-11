WFPD: Driver ran stop sign in deadly Loop 11 wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details on a Loop 11 crash that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday.

WFPD officials said a Cadillac was heading eastbound on Northwest Drive when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Loop 11. As the Cadillac crossed Loop 11, it was reportedly hit directly on its passenger side by a Ford Escape that was heading northbound on Loop 11. The Cadillac then hit a power pole.

The front right passenger of the Cadillac, identified as 56-year-old Maria Flores, of Wichita Falls, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. WFPD officials said a two-year-old child was also ejected from the Cadillac, while the 36-year-old driver was extracted from the vehicle by the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

The Ford Escape rolled at least one time and came to a rest on its roof. The WFFD reportedly had to extract the 62-year-old driver of this vehicle as well.

Police said the child was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth where she is in critical but stable condition. The driver of the Cadillac remains in critical but stable condition at United Regional, while the driver of the Ford Escape was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in stable condition.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

