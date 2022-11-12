Crime of the week: Welch St. murder suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been just under three weeks since police responded to a gunshots call only to discover 45-year-old Michael Dewayne Allen had been murdered.

A search for the person responsible immediately began, and officers said it didn’t take long before an arrest was made. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s crime of the week.

On Oct. 27, police responded to a call of shots fired at in the 700 block of Welch Street.

“There were some shots call and then officers actually heard some shots and then when we were finally contacted by somebody a citizen on the 700 block of Welch that said there was somebody down there and they were deceased, so the officers converged there,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

It was there they found Allen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Another person was injured and rushed to United Regional where luckily it was discovered his wounds were not life-threatening.

Through witness testimony, officers started looking for Sidney Donnell Garcia, of Wichita Falls, as a suspect in connection with the murder. It didn’t take long before they had a tip.

“Our special operations unit working with our crimes against persons detectives were able to develop information that Sidney Garcia was going to be in the area of the Econo Lodge, so they were able to get to that area and find him,” Eipper said. “He was arrested for his murder warrant and he had an aggravated assault warrant and one for a possession of a firearm by a felon.”

According to court documents, the charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon stem from an incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 26. when Garcia was reportedly involved in a fight where a person who was shot in the foot.

Witnesses of the shooting were crucial in solving these crimes in such a timely manner.

“Here we were able to get enough information to do a lineup and have those witnesses look at that and pick Mr. Garcia out of it, saying he is the suspect and that’s how they were able to develop the arrest warrant and then arresting him,” Eipper said.

Garcia is being held at the Wichita County Jail with bonds totaling more than $1 million.

