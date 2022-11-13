Email City Guide
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

MICHAEL ANCHORING
By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday night, we will have a low of 27 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 55 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, rain chances return to the forecast as our next frontal system moves into the area.

This system will cause us to see temps dropping throughout the day on Monday. This system is also causing us to issue a First Alert Weather Day. Temps will likely start in the 40s and continue falling into the 30s throughout the day. This will cause rain to transition to mixed precipitation.

As of now, we are anticipating some snow accumulations in our Oklahoma counties. If we see the overall track of the low-pressure system move further to the south, we may be looking at travel issues starting to develop if the storm system moves to the south.

