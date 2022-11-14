BBB gives tips for holiday shopping season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 holiday season is here and the Better Business Bureau wants to help consumers and donors shop safely and smartly through the BBB Holiday Helper.

BBB officials said the holiday helper site “includes everything you need for a great holiday season.” They provided the following tips:

Black Friday is the single busiest shopping day of the year - Many are already advertising Black Friday prices; make sure you read the fine print for any offer, do your research and know the return policy and warranty information

Small Business Saturday launched in 2010 by American Express with the goal to encourage shoppers to support small, local businesses - to get the latest news, sales and promotions, follow small businesses on social media

Cyber Monday - be wary of misleading advertisements, lookalike websites and untrustworthy sellers

Giving Tuesday - This is a global day of giving that’s powered by social media and collaboration; BBB officials urge potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations

For more details and tips to get you through this holiday season, click here.

