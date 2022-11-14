Cool Looking Week Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All the rain is moving out and skies will clear up some by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be chilly with most lows in the 20s. The rest of the week looks pretty cool. We may see numbers pushing up a little by Wednesday and Thursday, but another shot of cold air arrives on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s, dropping to the 40s by Friday. The rest of the week looks dry for now.

