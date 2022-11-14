Email City Guide
Fendy is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Fendy is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. Animal services officials said a home with no cats would be best for her.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

