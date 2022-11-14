Email City Guide
Hangar Holiday returns to Wichita Falls for 2022

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hangar Holiday returned to Wichita Falls this past weekend. The free event helps support military spouses and dependent children.

It was held at the MPEC and hosted over 200 vendors, as well as live music and a photo with Santa.

Former military spouse Lila McCutchen attended the event with her daughter. She said it’s a joy to holiday shop and she supports the Sheppard Spouses’ Club any way she can.

“I always come here every year,” McCutchen said. “I use to be part of the Oscar Spouse’s Club where we lived and I’ve helped run some of these in the different army places we lived, so it’s very important to me to support the veterans and the spouses.”

Hangar Holiday officials thanked everyone that came out, donated and supported them this past weekend.

