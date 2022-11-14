Email City Guide
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of wintry weather!

Monday, a storm system will arrive in Texoma. This system will bring in a mix of wintry precipitation! Some places may see snow accumulations, especially on bridges, overpasses, and metal surfaces. Computer models are now in alignment that some places in our northern counties in Oklahoma could see up to 2″ of snow! This could lead to some slushy roads that could become slick.

The best chance for snow will be in central western Oklahoma. However, the chance for snow will reach down to the Red River! Along the Red River, there will be the chance for some sleet and rain mixed!

