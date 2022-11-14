Email City Guide
Pee Wee is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a 17-year-old dog named Pee Wee.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

