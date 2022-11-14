Snow for Some on Monday Rain for Others

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain breaks out early Monday as a storm system moves in from the west. The storm will get stronger by late morning and early afternoon and the air will become cold enough up north of the Red River for the rain to mix with or change to snow. Some minor accumulations are expected mainly on grassy surfaces but there could be some burst of heavier snow with slush building on some roadways creating minor issues. Any and all precipitation ends tomorrow evening with drier but chilly air for the rest of the week.

