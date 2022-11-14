Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warrants have been issued for two people in relation to an aggravated robbery, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez are wanted in connection to this case. A third suspect, identified as 22-year-old Justin Gonzales, has already been arrested.

22-year-old Justin Gonzales. (Wichita County Jail)

It all reportedly started when officers were sent to the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022, in reference to a gunshots call. They were then diverted to 1800 Collins Avenue to talk with a victim.

The victim said someone had contacted him through his Instagram account who was interested in buying cellphones from him; the account was named “Emily Wolf,” according to court documents. The victim reportedly agreed to meet the person in the 1800 block of Pearl Avenue.

While he was talking to two people about the phones, a third person reportedly approached from behind the victim with a rifle. The victim saw this and tried to run, but he slipped and the third person pointed the rifle at his head, according to an affidavit. The victim then said he saw the other two people running away as he got up.

As the suspect was leading the victim away at gunpoint, the victim reportedly managed to pull his handgun out, turn around and fire a single shot. He then ran to the 1800 block of Collins Avenue.

When the victim and officers returned to Pearl Avenue, all of the merchandise had been taken, according to court documents. This led officers to believe all three people were involved in the robbery.

On Nov. 7, 2022, Melendez was reportedly admitted to the United Regional ER with a gunshot wound to his neck. He allegedly told police that he was shot in a drive-by shooting while he was with someone named Emily and another person named Jay.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Gonzales was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover officer. Gonzales then reportedly told police that he, Wolf, and Melendez had robbed the victim on Pearl Avenue and that he and Wolf were on their way to the car when they heard a single gunshot. Melendez then caught back up with the pair and reportedly suffered a gunshot to his neck.

Two of the iPhone chargers that were taken during the robbery were found at Gonzales’ home, according to court documents.

Gonzales was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, and two charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $175,000.

Wolf and Melendez have not been arrested as of the posting of this article. If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

