Another cold front arrives Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, temps will climb into the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, temps will fall into the 20s. We will have a low of 29 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 55 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 27 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, temps will climb into the upper 50s before another frontal system arrives. This next cold front will take us from 58 on Thursday to around 39 on Friday. Friday night, we will have a low of 25 with overcast skies.

