Atmos Energy donates $15K to The Salvation Army

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy presented a check for $15,000 to The Salvation Army on Monday.

The funds will help those in the community who need assistance in paying their electricity bills. The generous donation comes at a perfect time with temperatures dropping.

“It’s going to be a great impact on them because they can get help with their utility bills, which is going to loosen up some money, especially like I said with the inflation,” Major Joe Burton, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls commanding officer, said. “They can go get groceries, they can go get clothes for their kids so on and so fourth, so it comes at a great time.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of assistance, just stop by The Salvation Army to set up an appointment.

