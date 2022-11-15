Chilly Weather Gives Way to Cold Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain a bit on the chilly side despite a small warming trend into Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and perhaps up closer to 60 on Thursday. A BIG cold front arrives Thursday night and early Friday with a return of blustery north winds and cold temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s, but the wind will make it feel more like 20s at times. A warmer weather pattern returns starting Sunday and early next week. Our next chance for rain perhaps arrives around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.