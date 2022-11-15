Email City Guide
Comedian Joe Gatto to perform in Wichita Falls

Comedian Joe Gatto.
Comedian Joe Gatto.(City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A comedian known for his hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index” will host a show in Wichita Falls on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Joe Gatto will perform at Memorial Auditorium at 8 p.m. that day. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. They can be purchased online by clicking here or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office just inside the doors of the MPEC.

A well-known comedian, actor, and producer, Gatto is also one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe.

