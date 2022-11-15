Faith Mission ready to help as cold weather arrives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the drop in temperatures, a Wichita Falls shelter is gearing up to welcome those who need temporary shelter or a place to call home while they get back on their feet.

Faith Mission is doing its best to keep people warm this week. Hot meals, blankets and shelter are a few resources provided by the nonprofit.

With temperatures dropping, Faith Mission officials said they’re keeping their day room open all day long. CEO Steve Sparks said their job at both locations, Travis Street and Hatton Road, is to look toward the future when helping people so they can stop moving from house to house.

“We’re here for emergency shelter and to provide meals, yes, we want to do that, but we would like to do a whole lot more than that to help them get to where that’s not a need for them anymore,” Sparks said. “Where they can actually have an apartment with their name on the lease, have their own transportation, have a job, and have a job that they can earn a living from.”

Sparks said there is one expectation for anyone who walks through their doors and that’s to let Faith Mission help them. During this time of the year, the nonprofit relies heavily on donations, especially coats and blankets.

You can drop off any donations at 1300 Travis Street or call 940-723-5663.

