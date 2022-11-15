Email City Guide
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school bus, according to authorities.(kali9 via Canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

