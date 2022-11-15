Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights returns Nov. 21

Fantasy of Lights is set to run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 26.
Fantasy of Lights is set to run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 26.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights will kick off on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Fantasy of Lights preparations

If you’re interested in the 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run on Nov. 19 to support this event, click here.

The Fantasy of Lights will run from Monday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Dec. 26 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.

For more information on Fantasy of Lights, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED SUSPECTS: 17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez.
Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
The crash happened at Loop 11 and Northwest Drive.
WFPD: Driver ran stop sign in deadly Loop 11 wreck
Emergency services working major accident on Loop 11
Victim identified in Loop 11 deadly wreck

Latest News

Another cold front arrives Friday
“It’s going to be a great impact on them."
Atmos Energy donates $15K to The Salvation Army
With temperatures dropping, Faith Mission officials said they’re keeping their dayroom open all...
Faith Mission ready to help as cold weather arrives
BBB officials said the holiday helper site “includes everything you need for a great holiday...
BBB gives tips for holiday shopping season