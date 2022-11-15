Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says

A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show. (SOURCE: WSB)
By Matt Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) – A Georgia family said their 10-week-old French bulldog may be in the hands of thieves after visiting a local dog show.

The dog’s owner, Anna Stanford, said it all started with somebody taking advantage of her teenage son.

According to Stanford, the puppy, named Gremlin, is away from home for the first time, and she’s now worried he’s in the hands of thieves.

“We really want him home,” she said.

Gremlin was last seen with Stanford’s 16-year-old son at the dog show at the Gwinnet County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

“My son come running back to the booth saying, ‘Somebody stole the dog, somebody stole the dog,’” Stanford said.

Stanford and her family are licensed breeders and were all there to show Gremlin off at a puppy class.

“We’ve never had to worry about any dogs being stolen or taken,” Stanford said.

She said her son was walking around the fairgrounds during the show when he was approached by a group of people.

She said they asked her son to play a cup shuffle game while they held Gremlin.

“One of the guys wanted to hold the dog, and next thing you know, they’re taking off with the dog out the front door,” Stanford said.

By the time Stanford and her son notified a sheriff’s deputy working security, she said the people were gone.

Stanford hasn’t seen Gremlin since. She said not only are her kids devastated, the thieves could be looking to make a profit.

“We did have him listed at $15,000,” she said.

Now, the family is wondering if Gremlin is getting the right care. They’re warning others to hold their puppies a little closer.

“A lot of French bulldogs are being stolen,” Stanford said.

The Stanford family is offering a $2,500 reward for their dog’s safe return.

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED SUSPECTS: 17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez.
Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Comedian Joe Gatto.
Comedian Joe Gatto to perform in Wichita Falls
The crash happened at Loop 11 and Northwest Drive.
WFPD: Driver ran stop sign in deadly Loop 11 wreck

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself