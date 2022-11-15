Email City Guide
WF Chamber of Commerce hires new president & CEO

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber Board named its new president and CEO on Tuesday.

Ron Kitchens will take on his leadership role beginning Nov. 28.

Coming to the Falls from Birmingham, AL, Kitchens was the president and CEO for the Birmingham Business Alliance. In his previous experiences, Ron reportedly brings a “proven track record” in overseeing the steady growth of regional development efforts, including Southwest Michigan First where it was consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in America.

Kitchens said he is excited by the opportunity and confident in his abilities and experience to assume this leadership role.

