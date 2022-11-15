Email City Guide
Wichita Falls ISD approves closure of Lamar, Farris, repurposing of Haynes

The changes will take effect next school year.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 first told you last month that the Wichita Falls ISD planned to close two elementary schools and consolidate some others. The district’s board of trustees made it official Monday night.

The move didn’t with out some pushback from the community. One parent after another spoke against the clock to voice their concerns for the proposed district consolidation.

But ultimately, the district said the decision passed as several aging buildings will require costly updates and many schools are not being used at their full capacity.

Lamar Elementary will close and current students will relocate to Southern Hills Elementary and Booker T. Washington. Haynes Elementary will be repurposed as an early learning center and current students will relocate to Burgess Elementary.

Farris Early Childhood Center will also close, but current students will relocate to what will be Haynes Early Learning Center.

The changes will take effect next school year.

