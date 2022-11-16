A cold front arrives early Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we will have a high of 54 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 29 with clear skies. Thursday, temps will climb into the upper 50s before another frontal system arrives. This next cold front will take us from 59 on Thursday to around 40 on Friday.

Friday night, we will have a low of 26 with overcast skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 48 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 23 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 56 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 31 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 60 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 35 with mostly clear skies.

