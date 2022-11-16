Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign starts Nov. 22

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Tree of Lights Campaign is the biggest fundraiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls. The “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, a little after 6 p.m.

Located at the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd., the tree being lit will mark the official start of the 37th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign for the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

While the tree will be completely lit up during our newscast that day, its star will then go dark and remain that way until the fundraising goal of $300,000 is met. If the campaign’s goal is met, the star will be lit on Dec. 16, 2022.

Donations can be made through the following options:

Over the phone at (940) 691-0982

In person at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Mailed to 4909 Johnson Road – Wichita Falls, Texas

Online by clicking here

To learn more about the Tree of Lights Campaign, click here.

