Milder for Thursday then COLD for Friday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will warm up a little on Thursday with southwesterly winds and highs getting pretty close to 60 by the afternoon. The small warm-up won’t last long with the arrival of a strong front late Thursday night. Look for north winds, cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the 30s to near 40 on Friday. We may see a few flakes of snow here and there late Friday night and very early Saturday, but no issues are expected. Warmer weather starts moving back in early next week with our next chance for rain perhaps on Monday.

