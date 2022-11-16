Email City Guide
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation

Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) — Multiple people have been found dead inside an Arizona home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials, officials said.

Police, firefighters and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home just after 8 a.m. local time. Police and firefighters located victims inside the home but say first responders have not entered over safety concerns.

Area homes also were evacuated as a precaution, but officials have not released other details about the situation or what materials are involved.

Video from the scene shows multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.

