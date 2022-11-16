Email City Guide
Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.(Spam.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

