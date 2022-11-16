Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.
Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.(WABI)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

Crime Stoppers has also issued a Fresh 48, meaning anyone who gives information in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of a person or persons responsible will receive an additional $500.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Comedian Joe Gatto.
Comedian Joe Gatto to perform in Wichita Falls
WANTED SUSPECTS: 17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez.
Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.
AR-15, body armor found after police chase

Latest News

This will be the 37th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign.
Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign starts Nov. 22
Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign starts Nov. 22
Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign starts Nov. 22
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
A cold front arrives early Friday