WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

Crime Stoppers has also issued a Fresh 48, meaning anyone who gives information in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of a person or persons responsible will receive an additional $500.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

