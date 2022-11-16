Wichita Falls nearing stage one of drought plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Wichita Falls inches closer to entering stage one of their drought plan, city leaders are releasing the conservation measures residents will need to take.

The public works water department gave a presentation on the drought status at the city council meeting Tuesday morning where they are expecting Wichita Falls to enter stage one in the next couple of weeks.

The combined lake levels for the City of Wichita Falls water source between Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo sits at 65.8 % as of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Stage one begins once combined levels get below 65%.

If it goes below that, which officials expect we will, it will be the first time that the city has entered stage one of the drought plan since the devastating drought that began in 2011. There are conservation measures that will go into effect once stage one begins.

“You will be allowed to water twice a week, but it is going to be dependent on your address, the last number in your address,” Russell Schreiber, City of Wichita Falls director of public works, said. “If it is an even number, it is Monday and Thursday and if it is odd, then it is Tuesday and Friday. No irrigation allowed during the weekend.”

He added that the year-round rules still apply as well. On the specific days you can water, you can’t do it from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For those that were here during the drought a decade ago, you may remember that stage one was a little different. They had water zone maps where specific areas around the city could water at the same time on one day, then other areas on the other.

City officials learned that this caused water pressure issues, so they decided to change it.

