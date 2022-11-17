Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk

Email City Guide
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The William Carter Company has issued a recall for some footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a press release that small, metal wire pieces can be found in the clothing that could poke or cut young children.

No injuries from the wire pieces have been reported so far.

The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal graphic on the front, with style number 10102410 printed on the front of the care tag.

They were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M and include UPC numbers 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.

Anyone with these pajamas can return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Consumers can also contact Carter’s to request a free return label and envelope to return the pajamas for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.

