A Cold Blast for Friday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives later Thursday night with gusty north winds and falling temperatures behind it. Look for temperatures to be in the 30s by Friday morning and with clouds around throughout the day, we probably don’t see temperatures rise out of the 30s. North winds make it feel more like 20s. A weather disturbance in the cold air may squeeze out a period of slow flurries or light snow Friday night. Any accumulations will be light. Temperatures will gradually warm up over the weekend and early next week.

