Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Don’t forget about seniors during Thanksgiving

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, and while it’s great to catch up with friends and family, elderly loved ones often feel forgotten or not included in the mix.

While that’s not the intention, it is something to be aware of. Derik Schneider, owner of Visiting Angels, shared some great tips for us to all keep in mind.

He said during this time of the year, it can get lonely for the elderly and if your loved ones don’t live with you, bringing then into a new environment or one that’s not always recognizable can be an adjustment.

A tip is to create a space just for them. That includes making sure their sitting area is clear, all in hopes of decreasing any chances of someone falling or getting hurt. Schneider said another thing to keep in mind is that seniors can often feel like they fall into an unwanted category.

“They’re the men and women that built our communities,” Schneider said. “I think just kind of loving them goes along way to make them feel that they’re a valuable piece to our community.”

Conversation starters with mom, dad or grandma can begin by focusing on them. Asking questions about their day is another tip Schneider said can make dinner talks fun.

Visits after Thanksgiving are valuable as well. Schneider said many times seniors don’t get any visitors.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Comedian Joe Gatto.
Comedian Joe Gatto to perform in Wichita Falls
WANTED SUSPECTS: 17-year-old Emily Wolf and 28-year-old Giovanni Melendez.
Two wanted on aggravated robbery warrants
33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.
AR-15, body armor found after police chase
Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

Latest News

The students we talked to are from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
Wichita Falls celebrates International Education Week
The City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department offices will be observing Thanksgiving as well...
City of Wichita Falls releases Thanksgiving trash schedule
active shooter training
First responders train for active shooter situation
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son