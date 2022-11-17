Don’t forget about seniors during Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, and while it’s great to catch up with friends and family, elderly loved ones often feel forgotten or not included in the mix.

While that’s not the intention, it is something to be aware of. Derik Schneider, owner of Visiting Angels, shared some great tips for us to all keep in mind.

He said during this time of the year, it can get lonely for the elderly and if your loved ones don’t live with you, bringing then into a new environment or one that’s not always recognizable can be an adjustment.

A tip is to create a space just for them. That includes making sure their sitting area is clear, all in hopes of decreasing any chances of someone falling or getting hurt. Schneider said another thing to keep in mind is that seniors can often feel like they fall into an unwanted category.

“They’re the men and women that built our communities,” Schneider said. “I think just kind of loving them goes along way to make them feel that they’re a valuable piece to our community.”

Conversation starters with mom, dad or grandma can begin by focusing on them. Asking questions about their day is another tip Schneider said can make dinner talks fun.

Visits after Thanksgiving are valuable as well. Schneider said many times seniors don’t get any visitors.

