Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.
AR-15, body armor found after police chase
26-year-old Eric Neil Garcia.
Iowa Park man sentenced after exchanging sexually explicit messages with teen
Comedian Joe Gatto.
Comedian Joe Gatto to perform in Wichita Falls

Latest News

President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
2022 General Election results for Texoma
2022 General Election results for Texoma
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Greg Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term as governor of Texas
Nearly 21,000 Wichita County voters weighed in during early voting, accounting for only 26.6%...
Wichita County early voting totals drop